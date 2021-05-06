Jasprit Bumrah reunites with wife Sanjana Ganesan post honeymoon, shares romantic photo

After the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) got suspended, players have made their way back home to their loved ones as the country jostles with the second wave of COVID-19.

With the foreign players are still trying to make it out of the country, most of the Indian players have made it home. Among them is Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

The bowler had got hitched with cricket host Sanjana Ganesan during India's series against England at home. He had missed the T20I and ODI series and was then seen again for the IPL.

Also read Sanjana Ganesan glows in latest photo, Jasprit Bumrah has an epic reaction

As the two were busy with the cash-rich tournament, they did not have much time together, but now after returning home he is spending some quality time with his wife.

Ganesan shared a picture of the couple on Instagram and wrote "Love".

The couple solemnised their relationship in a private ceremony in Goa and it was attended by close family and friends. Just days after marriage, Sanjana returned to work during the India-England ODI series in Pune, which the hosts won 2-1.

Bumrah returned to action in IPL 2021, in which he played seven matches and took six wickets.

Sanjana was earlier part of the Women's T20 World Cup which was held in Australia last year. She was also part of the 2019 World Cup in England, where she moderated shows like 'Match Point' and 'Cheeky Singles'.

She was a member of the Star Sports broadcast team during the previous edition of IPL held in UAE as well.