'It could've been the highest point in my career...': R Ashwin reflects on WTC final snub

The first day of the inaugural Test match between India and West Indies exposed a glaring disparity in quality between the two teams. The hosts were dismissed for a paltry 150 runs in Dominica, while failing to breach India's solid defense, who amassed 80 runs without losing a wicket. Ravichandran Ashwin, a prominent bowler, wreaked havoc on the Windies batting lineup, securing his 33rd five-wicket haul and propelling himself to the sixth position among bowlers with the most fifers in cricket history.

Ashwin's return to the Indian XI after being overlooked for the World Test Championship final last month caused quite a stir in the cricketing community. India ultimately suffered a crushing defeat by 209 runs in the final, intensifying the criticism directed at the team management for excluding the star off-spinner.

It appears that the disappointment of missing out on the final still lingers for Ashwin, as he openly discussed it after his impressive performance against West Indies. The 36-year-old off-spinner emphasized the significance of making a strong comeback following the missed opportunity to represent the team in the crucial title clash.

"As a cricketer when you have a shot at a WTC Final and to sit out is fine. For me, it was how do I respond and how do I make sure the dressing room is up and about," Ashwin said after India reached 80/0 at stumps on day one.

“Winning the WTC Final is the most important thing and it could have been a very high point in my career and I could have played a good role in it, but it was just unfortunate that it didn’t pan out and the first day left us too far behind in the shed.”

Ashwin firmly believes that the most effective way for him to overcome the snub is by delivering exceptional performances on the field. He understands that dwelling on what happened and indulging in self-pity will not bring about any positive change or progress.

“But what is the difference between me and another person that is going to sulk (about being dropped). All I would like to give my teammates and India cricket as a whole is some understanding and my best efforts on the field and that is where I would like to leave it,” said the off-spinner.

Ashwin concluded the match against the West Indies with impressive figures of 5/60 in 23.5 overs. This remarkable performance marked his fifth five-wicket haul against the Caribbean nation. Additionally, he achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Indian cricketer to dismiss both a father and son duo in Test cricket. Ashwin's exceptional skills were evident as he claimed the wicket of Tagenarine Chanderpaul, son of the renowned batting legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul, during the first innings.

