'Isko Kohli banna hai': Babar Azam gets BRUTALLY trolled after alleged leak of private videos, intimate chats

File photo

In a fresh trouble for Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, some private videos, photos and chats with an unknown girl have leaked on the social media.

According to reports claimed that the Pakistan captain was 'sexting' with another Pakistan cricketer’s girlfriend.

Some voice recordings were also leaked together with the videos and chats. Many netizens said that clips and chats are legit, while there are some who claim that the leaked materials are morphed. Babar has been trolled brutally after the leak of videos and chats.

It may be recalled that in 2020 too Babar was involved in a similar controversy after a woman had accused the Pakistani star of sexual abuse. The woman had claimed that Babar sexually assaulted her for a decade on the pretext of false marriage promises.

"I have known Babar since the time he had nothing to do with cricket. He was from a poor household. I hope all my brothers and sisters here are going to help me get justice so that no daughter gets to go through what I have. Babar and I have grown up in the same colony, we used to stay together," the woman had claimed in a press conference.

"He was my school friend. In 2010, he proposed to me and I accepted his proposal. He in fact proposed to me after coming to my house. As time progressed, our understanding got better. We had planned to get married and informed our families too but they refused,” she had added.