Ishan Kishan reveals how Rohit Sharma started 'cursing' when he made THIS on-field mistake

Ishan Kishan has been a revelation for Mumbai Indians (MI), in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The youngster was resigned by the franchise in the IPL 2022 mega auction for a whopping INR 15.25 crore, which clearly highlighted how highly they rate him.

Kishan recently recalled an old incident wherein he made a mistake, after which MI skipper Rohit Sharma lost his calm. Speaking on Gaurav Chopra's youtube show 'Breakfast with Champions', Kishan revealed he tried to make the ball old, during his first season with the franchise.

The newbie had hoped to make the skipper Rohit happy, by rubbing the ball on the ground's dew, to take it old, but it ended up frustrating the captain.

READ| WATCH: Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj's funny dance moves before RR vs RCB match go viral

"You know what I did one time at Wankhede. I was new, it was my first season and I didn't know anything. Now, to make the ball old, you usually throw it on the ground. So, there was a lot of dew in the match that day," said Kishan.

He continued, "And I thought that if I roll the ball on the field, Rohit Bhai will be happy that I am making the ball old. So, in that dew, I rolled the ball to him. He took out his towel and began cursing at me."

The youngster further added the Rohit asked Kishan not to take it personally, as it sometimes happens during the flow of the match.

READ| Meet Aditi Hundia, rumoured girlfriend of IPL 2022 auction's most expensive pick Ishan Kishan

"Then I looked down and realized what I had done. Then he told me, 'Don't take it personally, it is just match-to-match," added the 23-year-old.

Ishan Kishan in IPL 2022

The current IPL campaign has been great for Ishan Kishan on a personal level as he has scored two fifties in both the games so far, this season, albeit Mumbai have yet to win a single game. The young gun scored an unbeaten 81 against DC in the opening game and played another important knock of 54 in 43 deliveries.