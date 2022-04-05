WATCH: Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj's funny dance moves before RR vs RCB match go viral

Before the start of RR vs RCB match at the Wankhede Stadium, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj were seen dancing their heart out.

Rajasthan Royals faced off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a much-anticipated clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium. Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj were spotted dancing before the match between RR vs RCB kicked off.

Known for his hilarious antics on the field, Kohli, who announced his decision to relinquish RCB captaincy last year, is looking a lot more relaxed these days, as the burden of captaincy doesn't lie on his shoulders.

Therefore, fans can see a lot more easy-going Kohli, who danced his heart out with his RCB teammate Mohammed Siraj before the high-octane clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) began.

A video of the pair's funny dance moves emerged on social media and it is now going crazy viral on Twitter.

Here is the video of Virat Kohli dancing before RR vs RCB match:

Talking about the match between RR and RCB, it is going to be a special occasion for Virat as he needs just one boundary to cross the milestone of 550 fours in IPL history. Meanwhile, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to bowl first, keeping in line with the trend going on this season, so far.

After the end of 6 overs, Rajasthan Royals had scored 35 for the loss of one wicket, as Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed by David Willey for a paltry 4 runs.