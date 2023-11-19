Headlines

Is rain a concern? Know weather conditions for IND vs AUS World Cup final

Is rain a concern? Know weather conditions for IND vs AUS World Cup final

Sunny weather with temperature ranging around 33°C is expected during the start of the game in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Wind will blow towards the south and south-western direction at 7 km/hr and humidity will be fairly high at 39%.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 06:51 AM IST

As the anticipation builds for the final showdown between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19, cricket enthusiasts are not only focused on the clash of titans but also keeping a keen eye on the weather forecast that could potentially influence the game.

India's journey to the final, marked by a triumphant victory over New Zealand in the semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, sets the stage for a thrilling contest against the five-time world champions, who secured their spot by overcoming South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Concerns arise regarding the weather, recalling the brief disruption due to rainfall during the semi-final clash in Kolkata. As fans gear up for the final, the Ahmedabad Weather Forecast for November 19, 2023, provides reassuring details:

Start of the Game (Daytime):
Sunny weather prevails with temperatures around 33°C.
Wind direction towards the south and south-west at 7 km/hr.
Humidity at 39%.
Wind gusts at 19 km/hr.
Dew point at 16°.
Zero percent probability of precipitation, ensuring uninterrupted action in the first half.

Evening Conditions:
Clear weather with temperatures dropping to 24°C.
Wind direction flowing towards the south-west at the same speed.
Significant rise in humidity to 58%.
Dew point remains steady at 17°.
No cloud cover, dispelling concerns of rain affecting play.

The stage is set for a high-stakes clash between Rohit Sharma's Men in Blue and the formidable Australian side. The world's largest cricket venue, Narendra Modi Stadium, with a seating capacity of 132,000, will host the grand finale. The demand to witness this historic match has led to a surge in hotel room tariffs and airfares in Ahmedabad, reflecting the widespread enthusiasm not only in India but also among cricket fans from abroad.

