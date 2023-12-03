Is rain a concern ? Know the weather conditions of IND VS AUS 5th T20I match

India will take on Australia in the fifth and final match of the T20 series at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, December 3. The weather so far has been clear through the series but it may not be the same in Bengaluru. Check out the forecast for the city on the matchday.

Once again, the Bengaluru weather takes center stage as the fifth and final T20I clash between India and Australia approaches. Despite the series already being decided in Raipur, the final match holds significance for both teams, providing an opportunity to test their bench strength.

India showcased dominance in Raipur, securing a 20-run victory with notable performances from Axar Patel and Rinku Singh. Riding on this momentum, Suryakumar Yadav's squad aims to make it 4-1, maintaining their winning streak before the imminent T20 World Cup.

With only six T20Is left for India after the final encounter against Australia, the unpredictable weather in Bengaluru adds an element of uncertainty to their exceptional form in the series. Fortunately, fans can breathe a sigh of relief as rain is not expected to disrupt the proceedings during the IND vs AUS fifth T20I. The temperature on December 3 is forecasted to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

According to Accuweather, Bengaluru can anticipate partly cloudy skies with a humidity level of 72%. While a slight drizzle is predicted between 8 to 9 PM, there is no looming threat of a complete washout, providing hope for an uninterrupted and thrilling T20 encounter.

Squads:

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade(w/c), Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Nathan Ellis