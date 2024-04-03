IPL 2024: Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora shine as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs

The Kolkata Knight Riders successfully defended the second-highest total in IPL history by defeating the Delhi Capitals by 106 runs at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Despite Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs scoring fifties for Delhi, Varun Chakravarthy and Vaibhav Arora's three-wicket hauls were instrumental in securing a victory for the two-time champions.

The Kolkata Knight Riders posted an impressive total of 272/7, narrowly missing out on Sunrisers Hyderabad's record score of 277 from the previous week. Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi set the tone with half-centuries, with Andre Russell providing a blistering finish with a quickfire 41 off 19 balls.

Three is not a crowd when it comes to back-to-back wins pic.twitter.com/uMq8gSVQoQ — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 3, 2024

Andre Russell's explosive innings, coupled with Rinku Singh's quickfire 26 off eight balls, showcased KKR's dominance throughout the match. The team's strong performance with both bat and ball ultimately led to a convincing victory over the Delhi Capitals.

