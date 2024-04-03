Twitter
WhatsApp down for several users in India, world

Sanjay Nirupam expelled from Congress for 6 years for 'indiscipline, anti-party statements'

IPL 2024: Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora shine as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs

DNA TV Show: After Sanjay Singh, will Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal get relief in excise policy case?

Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss set to return as Neo, Trinity in Matrix 5; will be first installment in franchise to...

Taapsee Pannu dances with Mathias Boe on Bruno Mars' Just The Way You Are at sangeet, leaked video goes viral

GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings eye second win of the season as they face GT

Cricket

IPL 2024: Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora shine as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs

Andre Russell's explosive innings, coupled with Rinku Singh's quickfire 26 off eight balls, showcased KKR's dominance throughout the match.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 11:35 PM IST

KKR vs DC IPL 2024
The Kolkata Knight Riders successfully defended the second-highest total in IPL history by defeating the Delhi Capitals by 106 runs at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Despite Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs scoring fifties for Delhi, Varun Chakravarthy and Vaibhav Arora's three-wicket hauls were instrumental in securing a victory for the two-time champions.

The Kolkata Knight Riders posted an impressive total of 272/7, narrowly missing out on Sunrisers Hyderabad's record score of 277 from the previous week. Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi set the tone with half-centuries, with Andre Russell providing a blistering finish with a quickfire 41 off 19 balls.

Andre Russell's explosive innings, coupled with Rinku Singh's quickfire 26 off eight balls, showcased KKR's dominance throughout the match. The team's strong performance with both bat and ball ultimately led to a convincing victory over the Delhi Capitals.

