Cricket

Major setback for KL Rahul-led LSG as franchise's INR 6.4 cr signee Indian star ruled out of IPL 2024 due to...

The Super Giants are currently in fourth place on the points table, having secured two wins out of three games.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 09:48 PM IST

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) campaign in IPL 2024 faced a major setback on Wednesday when their Indian pacer, Shivam Mavi, was ruled out due to injury. In a heartfelt video shared by the franchise on Instagram, Mavi expressed his disappointment at missing out on the tournament. The specifics of the injury were not disclosed in the video.

Mavi, who was acquired by LSG for a significant sum of INR 6.4 crores in this year's auction, had high hopes for the season. Unfortunately, fate had other plans as the injury forced him to withdraw from the tournament before he could even take the field for the team.

“I will miss [the tournament] a lot. I had come here after an injury and had thought I would play matches for my team and do well. But unfortunately, I will have to leave because I have suffered an injury,” Mavi said in the video posted by the franchise.

“A cricketer has to be mentally strong for this. If you have an injury, you need to see what you have to do to make a comeback, what things you need to take care of.”

The Super Giants are currently in fourth place on the points table, having secured two wins out of three games. Their latest victory came against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday night, marking their second consecutive win of the season.

Although Mavis's absence does affect the squad's depth, the team still has a wealth of seam-bowling options available. Players like Matt Henry, Shamar Joseph, and Mohsin Khan are waiting on the bench, providing the team management with confidence that they have plenty of options to choose from.

