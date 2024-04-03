GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

GT vs PBKS Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 17 between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 17th match of the IPL 2024. The highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place on April 4 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams have had contrasting journeys in the league so far, with GT sitting comfortably in the top half of the points table, while PBKS find themselves in the bottom half.

GT has played three matches, securing two wins and suffering a single loss. With a net run rate of -0.738 and a total of four points, the 2022 champions are positioned well in the standings. On the other hand, PBKS has won one match and lost two, with a negative net run rate of -0.337 and a total of two points.

Both teams are eager to secure a victory in this crucial match. In their previous outings, GT emerged victorious against SRH by seven wickets, while PBKS faced a 21-run defeat against LSG.

Match Details

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, 17th Match

Date & Time: Apr 04, 07:30 PM

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT vs PBKS Dream11 prediction

Keeper: Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubhman Gill (VC),S Sudharsan

All-rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai, Sam Curran (C)

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mohit Sharma

GT vs PBKS My Dream11 team

Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Sam Curran (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan

