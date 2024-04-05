Twitter
Cricket

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets

Shashank remained resilient and played an outstanding innings of 61 runs off just 29 balls, ultimately guiding his team to victory.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 05:09 PM IST

IPL 2024 GT vs PBKS
Young batter Shashank Singh's unbeaten performance led Punjab Kings to a thrilling three-wicket victory in their IPL 2024 match against Gujarat Titans on Thursday. 

Despite losing wickets in quick succession while chasing a target of 200, Shashank remained resilient and played an outstanding innings of 61 runs off just 29 balls, ultimately guiding his team to victory on the penultimate delivery. Alongside him, Ashutosh Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh contributed with scores of 31 and 35 runs respectively. 

Noor Ahmad was the standout bowler for Gujarat Titans, claiming two wickets. This win marked Punjab Kings' second victory in the IPL 2024 season. Prior to this, Shubman Gill's powerful performance helped Gujarat Titans reach a total of 199/4 in their allotted 20 overs against Punjab Kings.

IPL 2024 Points Table after PBKS win

IPL 2024 Orange Cap List

1. Virat Kohli - 203 runs

2. Riyan Parag - 181 runs

3. Heinrich Klaasen - 167 runs

4. Shubman Gill - 164 runs

5. Sai Sudharsan - 160 runs

IPL 2024 Purple Cap List

1. Mohit Sharma - 7 wickets

2. Mustafizur Rahman - 7 wickets

3. Mayank Yadav - 6 wickets

4. Yuzvendra Chahal - 6 wickets

5. Khaleel Ahmed - 6 wickets

