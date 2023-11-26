IPL 2024: Mukesh Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians stun everyone by bringing back Hardik Pandya in the side

A formal approval has been granted for the trade, which exclusively involves cash transactions.

The dynamic all-rounder from India, Hardik Pandya, has been transferred to the Mumbai Indians, according to a report by Cricbuzz. The cricket website also confirmed that the deal has been officially signed by both the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Titans.

As previously reported, this transfer is a cash-only transaction, meaning that no players have been exchanged in the opposite direction.

BREAKING - Hardik Pandya's move from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians has been finalised.



Cricbuzz can confirm that the deal has been signed.#IPL2024 — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) November 26, 2023

A formal approval has been granted for the trade, which exclusively involves cash transactions. However, the exact value of the trade remains unclear, as reported by Cricbuzz, citing sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL.