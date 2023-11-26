IPL 2024: Mukesh Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians stun everyone by bringing back Hardik Pandya in the side

Headlines

Meet man who left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, became IES officer at 22, his AIR was..

IMD update: Delhi records 10.4 degrees Celsius, light drizzle expected tonight

Annapurna Soni calls Shazia in The Railway Men her 'most difficult' role, reveals how she prepared for it | Exclusive

Meet one of youngest IAS, Ananya Singh who cracked UPSC in first attempt, got AIR...

'Verticle drilling of 19.2 meters completed...': NHIDCL MD gives update on Uttarkashi tunnel rescue ops

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, became IES officer at 22, his AIR was..

Annapurna Soni calls Shazia in The Railway Men her 'most difficult' role, reveals how she prepared for it | Exclusive

IMD update: Delhi records 10.4 degrees Celsius, light drizzle expected tonight

All time flop XI in IPL history​

Meet Ziva, daughter of India’s World Cup winning captain

Pakistan's Imam-Ul-Haq ties knot with Anmol Mehmood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Annapurna Soni calls Shazia in The Railway Men her 'most difficult' role, reveals how she prepared for it | Exclusive

Sunny Deol brutually trolled for laughing at Rajkumar Kohli's prayer meet: ‘Maiyat hai yaa party?'

Not Rashmika Mandanna, but this actress was cast opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, was replaced because...

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2024: Mukesh Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians stun everyone by bringing back Hardik Pandya in the side

A formal approval has been granted for the trade, which exclusively involves cash transactions.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 09:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The dynamic all-rounder from India, Hardik Pandya, has been transferred to the Mumbai Indians, according to a report by Cricbuzz. The cricket website also confirmed that the deal has been officially signed by both the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Titans.

As previously reported, this transfer is a cash-only transaction, meaning that no players have been exchanged in the opposite direction.

A formal approval has been granted for the trade, which exclusively involves cash transactions. However, the exact value of the trade remains unclear, as reported by Cricbuzz, citing sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Fans feel Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal's plot is similar to these Bollywood movies starring Akshay, Amitabh Bachchan

‘He told to…’:Rinku Singh shares MS Dhoni’s crucial advice for last over finishes - watch

CAT 2023 exam tomorrow, check exam day guidelines

Meet lesser-known relative of Isha Ambani, who owns popular luggage brand worth Rs 6368 crore

IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE