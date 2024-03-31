IPL 2024: David Warner, Mukesh Kumar shine as Delhi Capitals clinch 20-run victory over Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni showcased his vintage form with a remarkable cameo of 37* runs off just 16 deliveries, but unfortunately, the Chennai Super Kings fell short as the Delhi Capitals emerged victorious by a margin of 20 runs in Vizag. Mukesh Kumar impressed with three crucial wickets, while Khaleel Ahmed dismissed the two CSK openers, setting the stage for the home team's success.

Prithvi Shaw and David Warner provided a blazing start, and Rishabh Pant capitalized on his opportunity by scoring his first fifty since returning to professional cricket this season, helping the Delhi Capitals reach a total of 191/5 against the Chennai Super Kings.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to bat first against the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

