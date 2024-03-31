'If change was necessary...': Shahid Afridi reacts to Shaheen Afridi's sacking as Pakistan skipper

In a surprising turn of events leading up to the T20 World Cup, Pakistan's renowned batsman, Babar Azam, has been reinstated as the captain of the white-ball team, replacing fast bowler Shaheen Afridi. This decision was made following Afridi's leadership during the team's disappointing 1-4 series loss against New Zealand in January, prompting the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) selection committee to unanimously recommend Babar's return.

The PCB's media release stated that Babar's reappointment was based on the selection committee's recommendation, demonstrating the board's confidence in his leadership skills. However, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who is also Shaheen's father-in-law, expressed his dissatisfaction with the PCB's decision.

In response to Babar's reappointment as captain, Afridi expressed his surprise by stating that even if the PCB deemed it necessary to change the white-ball captain, Mohammad Rizwan would have been a more suitable choice.

“I am surprised by the decision by very experienced cricketers in the selection committee. I still believe that if change was necessary than Rizwan was the best choice! But since now the decision has been made I offer my full support and best wishes to team Pakistan and Babar Azam,” wrote Afridi on X, formerly Twitter.

I am surprised by the decision by very experienced cricketers in the selection committee. I still believe that if change was necessary than Rizwan was the best choice! But since now the decision has been made I offer my full support and best wishes to team Pakistan and Babar… — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 31, 2024

According to the news agency PTI, Babar Azam also sought assurances regarding his tenure and expressed a desire to captain the Test side during a meeting with PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi. Naqvi clarified that while Babar would lead the white-ball formats, a decision on the Test captaincy would be postponed until after the T20 World Cup.

During Babar's previous captaincy, Pakistan reached the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, showcasing his leadership skills in the shorter formats of the game. The report further indicates that the decision to replace Afridi was reached after selectors met with him during a training camp in Kakul, where they expressed a preference for a batsman to lead the white-ball teams.

