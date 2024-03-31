Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

'If change was necessary...': Shahid Afridi reacts to Shaheen Afridi's sacking as Pakistan skipper

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul set to become parents? Suniel Shetty's remark sparks speculations

'India is still paying for misdoings of..': PM Modi slams Congress at Meerut mega rally

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MI vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians eye first win of the season

MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

'If change was necessary...': Shahid Afridi reacts to Shaheen Afridi's sacking as Pakistan skipper

8 foods that help with hormonal imbalance

Seeds that reduce bad cholesterol

8 snacks that don't increase your cholesterol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul set to become parents? Suniel Shetty's remark sparks speculations

Imtiaz Ali reveals why he chose to release Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Amar Singh Chamkila on OTT: 'I don’t think...'

Meet star kid, who has given 13 flops, no solo hits in 19 years, still worth Rs 400 crore, secret to his wealth is…

HomeCricket

Cricket

'If change was necessary...': Shahid Afridi reacts to Shaheen Afridi's sacking as Pakistan skipper

Babar Azam, has been reinstated as the captain of the white-ball team, replacing fast bowler Shaheen Afridi.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 31, 2024, 08:15 PM IST

article-main
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a surprising turn of events leading up to the T20 World Cup, Pakistan's renowned batsman, Babar Azam, has been reinstated as the captain of the white-ball team, replacing fast bowler Shaheen Afridi. This decision was made following Afridi's leadership during the team's disappointing 1-4 series loss against New Zealand in January, prompting the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) selection committee to unanimously recommend Babar's return.

The PCB's media release stated that Babar's reappointment was based on the selection committee's recommendation, demonstrating the board's confidence in his leadership skills. However, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who is also Shaheen's father-in-law, expressed his dissatisfaction with the PCB's decision.

In response to Babar's reappointment as captain, Afridi expressed his surprise by stating that even if the PCB deemed it necessary to change the white-ball captain, Mohammad Rizwan would have been a more suitable choice.

“I am surprised by the decision by very experienced cricketers in the selection committee. I still believe that if change was necessary than Rizwan was the best choice! But since now the decision has been made I offer my full support and best wishes to team Pakistan and Babar Azam,” wrote Afridi on X, formerly Twitter.

According to the news agency PTI, Babar Azam also sought assurances regarding his tenure and expressed a desire to captain the Test side during a meeting with PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi. Naqvi clarified that while Babar would lead the white-ball formats, a decision on the Test captaincy would be postponed until after the T20 World Cup.

During Babar's previous captaincy, Pakistan reached the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, showcasing his leadership skills in the shorter formats of the game. The report further indicates that the decision to replace Afridi was reached after selectors met with him during a training camp in Kakul, where they expressed a preference for a batsman to lead the white-ball teams.

Also read| IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet star, who grew up in extreme poverty, ate leftover, stale food for survival, is now one of top comedians, charges..

DNA TV Show: How Mukhtar Ansari's empire fell in Yogi Adityanath-led UP govt

Happy Easter 2024: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes, status to share with loved ones

Banks will remain open on March 30, 31; check services that will be available

Crew box office collection day 2: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti-starrer holds well, mints Rs 10.28 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement