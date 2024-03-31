Twitter
MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

'If change was necessary...': Shahid Afridi reacts to Shaheen Afridi's sacking as Pakistan skipper

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul set to become parents? Suniel Shetty's remark sparks speculations

'India is still paying for misdoings of..': PM Modi slams Congress at Meerut mega rally

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

Chasing a target of 163 runs, GT successfully completed the chase with five balls to spare.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 31, 2024, 07:34 PM IST

The Gujarat Titans emerged victorious over the Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in their IPL 2024 match held in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Chasing a target of 163 runs, GT successfully completed the chase with five balls to spare. Sai Sudharsan led the charge with a top score of 45, supported by David Miller and Shubman Gill who contributed 44 and 36 runs respectively.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, after winning the toss and choosing to bat, saw most of their batters getting off to good starts but failing to convert them into substantial scores, resulting in a total of 162/8. Heinrich Klaasen played a quickfire innings of 24 off 13 balls before being dismissed by leg-spinner Rashid Khan at a crucial moment. Abhishek Sharma added 29 runs off 20 balls, while Abdul Samad's aggressive knock of 29 off 14 balls provided some resistance for SRH against the GT bowlers.

In the final over, Mohit Sharma took two wickets in two balls, restricting SRH to just three runs.

IPL 2024 Points Table after GT win


IPL 2024 Orange Cap List

1. Virat Kohli - 181 runs

2. Heinrich Klaasen - 143 runs

3. Shikhar Dhawan - 137 runs

4. Riyan Parag - 127 runs

5. Nicholas Pooran - 106 runs

IPL 2024 Purple Cap List

1. Mustafizur Rahman - 6 wickets

2. Harshit Rana - 5 wickets

3. Kagiso Rabada - 4 wickets

4. Sam Curran - 4 wickets

5. Andre Russell - 4 wickets

