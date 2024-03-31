Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Man books auto for Rs 62, receives Rs 7.66 crore bill, then Uber does this...

Watch: MS Dhoni's adorable gesture for disabled fan wins internet, video goes viral

Major setback for Sunrisers Hyderabad as star bowler set to miss entire IPL 2024

'Airport authorities should ban paps': Nick Jonas asks paparazzi to not shout in viral video, netizens react

This actor's debut film got shelved, had no work for 5 years, shared room with 2 others, now earns Rs 20 crore per film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Man books auto for Rs 62, receives Rs 7.66 crore bill, then Uber does this...

Watch: MS Dhoni's adorable gesture for disabled fan wins internet, video goes viral

Major setback for Sunrisers Hyderabad as star bowler set to miss entire IPL 2024

Batters with highest strike rate in IPL history

Benefits of taking ice baths

9 ugly fights between Bollywood actresses

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

This actor's debut film got shelved, had no work for 5 years, shared room with 2 others, now earns Rs 20 crore per film

Not Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor; this actor has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Actor

Alaya F talks about her ‘privileged’ struggle amid nepotism debate in Bollywood: ‘No one gave me a movie…’

HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: MS Dhoni's adorable gesture for disabled fan wins internet, video goes viral

Dhoni was seen displaying his compassionate nature as he interacts with a fan in a wheelchair.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 31, 2024, 05:08 PM IST

article-main
Courtesy: X/Screengrab
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Adored by millions, MS Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of cricket. The Indian legend has etched his name in the annals of the sport with his exceptional leadership skills and has captured the hearts of fans with his warm and endearing personality. Currently representing CSK in the IPL 2024 season, Dhoni and his team are leading the table with four points from two matches, having secured two victories.

The defending champions are set to face the winless Delhi Capitals in their upcoming match on Sunday. Prior to the game, CSK released a video showcasing the team's arrival in Vizag. In the video, Dhoni is seen displaying his compassionate nature as he interacts with a fan in a wheelchair. Dhoni warmly greeted the fan, and the two shared a handshake, exemplifying the humility and kindness that have endeared him to fans worldwide.

Watch:

Meanwhile, the return of Rishabh Pant has not proven to be the solution for Delhi Capitals this season, as they continue to struggle much like they did in the previous campaign when he was absent due to a car accident. Pant's comeback was expected to bring back their dominance, but this year has been quite the opposite.

Now, they face  Chennai Super Kings team in the midst of a transition. Prior to the start of IPL 2024, Dhoni surprised everyone by passing the captaincy to young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. Despite initial shock, this move has paid off for Chennai, who remain undefeated after two matches. The addition of Rachin Ravindra has brought a new dynamic to CSK's batting lineup. Meanwhile, Shivam Dube has continued his impressive performance from last season into this campaign, raising the bar even higher.

Also read| Major setback for Sunrisers Hyderabad as star bowler set to miss entire IPL 2024

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IPL 2024: Big boost for LSG as New Zealand's pacer joins team ahead of PBKS clash, replaces...

Watch: MS Dhoni's adorable gesture for disabled fan wins internet, video goes viral

Meet actress who became superstar with debut film, fell in love with first co-star, got engaged, broke it off due to..

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for tomorrow’s INDIA bloc rally; check routes to avoid

'Airport authorities should ban paps': Nick Jonas asks paparazzi to not shout in viral video, netizens react

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement