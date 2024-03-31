Watch: MS Dhoni's adorable gesture for disabled fan wins internet, video goes viral

Dhoni was seen displaying his compassionate nature as he interacts with a fan in a wheelchair.

Adored by millions, MS Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of cricket. The Indian legend has etched his name in the annals of the sport with his exceptional leadership skills and has captured the hearts of fans with his warm and endearing personality. Currently representing CSK in the IPL 2024 season, Dhoni and his team are leading the table with four points from two matches, having secured two victories.

The defending champions are set to face the winless Delhi Capitals in their upcoming match on Sunday. Prior to the game, CSK released a video showcasing the team's arrival in Vizag. In the video, Dhoni is seen displaying his compassionate nature as he interacts with a fan in a wheelchair. Dhoni warmly greeted the fan, and the two shared a handshake, exemplifying the humility and kindness that have endeared him to fans worldwide.

Watch:

Meanwhile, the return of Rishabh Pant has not proven to be the solution for Delhi Capitals this season, as they continue to struggle much like they did in the previous campaign when he was absent due to a car accident. Pant's comeback was expected to bring back their dominance, but this year has been quite the opposite.

Now, they face Chennai Super Kings team in the midst of a transition. Prior to the start of IPL 2024, Dhoni surprised everyone by passing the captaincy to young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. Despite initial shock, this move has paid off for Chennai, who remain undefeated after two matches. The addition of Rachin Ravindra has brought a new dynamic to CSK's batting lineup. Meanwhile, Shivam Dube has continued his impressive performance from last season into this campaign, raising the bar even higher.

Also read| Major setback for Sunrisers Hyderabad as star bowler set to miss entire IPL 2024