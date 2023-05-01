IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's RCB fights back to defeat LSG by 18 runs in low-scoring game

Source: Twitter

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) managed to defend 126 runs and defeated KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Gaints (LSG) by 18 runs in a low scoring game at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. It was an expected low scoring game but the way RCB fought back is just commendable. Batting first Faf du Plessis’ side had a decent start of the first inning with 42 for no loss after the end of power play. Due to slow run rate, Virat Kohli tried taking the score a bit up but lost his wicket to Ravi Bishnoi in the process. After Kohli, the whole team fell like a deck of cards. However, Faf kept his pedestrian innings going but pressure had him too. At the score of 44 he tried to hit Amit Mishra over long off but got a thick edge and Krunal pandya took a fabulous running catch. Eight of eleven players couldn’t pass a single digit score as RCB posted a total of 126 runs.

Chasing a low score KL Rahul’s side did have a good start as Mohammed Siraj dismissed Kyle Mayers for duck on the second ball of the match. Aysh Badoni, who came to open the innings on behalf of injured skipper, couldn’t stay long either and got dismissed at a mere score of 4 runs. Krunal Pandya eased up the pressure a bit by three back-to-back boundaries to Siraj but Aussie Pacer Josh Hazlewood took him down in the next over. Krishnappa Gowtham 23 off 13 was the only good thing about Lucknow batting line up but his innings ended with a run out and then the whole team submerged under a low target posted by RCB. Injured KL Rahul came limping at the end but couldn’t save his team from an 18 run defeat.

RCB went up to the 5th spot as skipper Faf du Plessis again got his hold on the orange cap with 466 runs in 9 matches. Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, dropped one place and came down to 3rd spot with 4 losses in 9 games.