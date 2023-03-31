IPL 2023: Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Arijit Singh to perform in the opening ceremony ahead of CSK vs GT clash

Source: Twitter

IPL 2023 will begin today (March 31) and the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League will be kicked off with a massive opening ceremony where known Indian artists will perform. The first match of the IPL 2023 will be played between CSK and GT at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat. Ahead of the opening match that will begin at 7:30 pm IST, the inaugural ceremony of IPL 2023 will take place at 6 pm IST. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is the home ground of defending Champion Gujarat Titans and the clash with four times champion Chennai Super Kings at the largest cricket stadium in the world will be a huge one. To mark the beginning of one of the biggest cricket tournaments, a few well-known names like ‘national crush’ Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia and Arijit Singh will stage on fire with their performances. Several reports also suggest that Tiger Shroff and Katrina Kaif will also be seen performing at the world’s biggest cricket stadium on Friday.

The 59 days tournament that ends on May 28 will follow its previous home and away format. Also the introduction of the ‘impact player’ rule will bring even more excitement to the sixteenth edition of IPL. Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans shocked everyone by lifting the trophy in their debut IPL season and will come into the ground with the same energy against CSK. For Chennai, skipper MS Dhoni is likely to miss the season opener due to pain in his left knee. If sources are to be believed, Dhoni does not want to take unnecessary risk which would spike the pain. The official confirmation is still awaited.

Chennai Super Kings, who had a terrible season last year, looks strong with some world-class all-rounders on their sides. England captain Ben Stokes inclusion makes them the favourite to lift the trophy.

After the opening ceremony the toss will take place at 7 pm IST and the match will commence at 7:30 pm. The live telecast of the IPL 2023 will be available on Star Sports and jio Cinema.