IPL 2023: MS Dhoni joins Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers in elite list with 7-ball 14 cameo against Gujarat Titans

File Photo

Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni made a triumphant return to the field on March 31st, after a hiatus of over 10 months. The opening match of the IPL 2023 season saw the Chennai Super Kings take on the Gujarat Titans, with Dhoni leading the former team. The 41-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman retired from international cricket in August 2020, and now only plays in the IPL.

Despite his long absence, Dhoni showed no signs of rustiness, displaying his vintage form by smashing a six against Irish pacer Joshua Little in the last over of CSK's innings. The right-handed batter remained not out on 14 runs from seven balls, hitting a boundary in addition to his six. This impressive performance saw Dhoni complete his double century of sixes for CSK in the IPL, becoming the first batter to achieve this feat for the team and only the fifth in the tournament's history.

When it comes to hitting sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL), there are a few batters who have managed to score over 200 for their team. At the top of the list is the legendary West Indies batter Chris Gayle, who has an impressive 239 sixes to his name as a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cricketer. Following closely behind is Ab de Villiers, who scored 238 maximums for RCB. Kieron Pollard, former West Indies T20 captain and Mumbai Indians superstar, takes the third spot with 223 big hits for the five-time champions. And last but not least, Virat Kohli, the former captain of RCB, sits at the fourth position with 218 sixes for his team.

The ongoing 16th edition of the league presents an exciting opportunity for Dhoni to add more records to his already impressive list of achievements. Having already hit 200 sixes in IPL, he is just four matches away from becoming the first captain to lead a single franchise in 200 IPL matches. Additionally, he is only eight runs away from joining the elite 5000-run club.

Last season was a tough one for Chennai Super Kings, who finished ninth in the points table. They played a total of 14 matches, winning only four and losing the other 10. However, in the opening match of this season, they faced defending champions Gujarat Titans and were unfortunately defeated by five wickets. Despite the loss, Ruturaj Gaikwad shone brightly, scoring an impressive 92 runs off just 50 balls and helping his team achieve a strong total.

