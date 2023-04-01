‘Ab kaha gayi injury?’: Fans react as image of Jasprit Bumrah attending event with his wife Sanjana goes viral

Image Source: Twitter

Jasprit Bumrah, the renowned Indian cricketer, is currently out of action for the Mumbai franchise in the Indian Premier League due to a back injury. It has been quite some time since he has played any competitive cricket. Last year, Bumrah missed both the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup for team India. Despite fans' hopes that he would recover in time for the Indian T20 League 2023, he has unfortunately failed to do so. As a result, Sandeep Warrier has replaced him in the Mumbai squad.

Recently, an image of Jasprit Bumrah attending an event with his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, went viral. Fans were quick to criticize him on social media, questioning the severity of his injury. The couple was seen visiting the NMACC event in Mumbai, where they were joined by other cricket legends such as Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar, along with their respective families.

Check out the reactions here:

During the pre-season press conference, Mumbai's captain, Rohit Sharma, expressed his disappointment at the absence of Jasprit Bumrah throughout the season. He stated, "It's a significant loss for us. It's unfortunate, but we understand the enormity of the void he leaves behind."

Nevertheless, he also acknowledged that this presents an opportunity for other players to step up and make their mark. He urged them to seize this chance with both hands and make the most of it.

“There is an opportunity that is up for grabs, to fill that place. A lot of young players will get an opportunity and this is a platform for them to come out and express themselves. There are a couple of guys who have been with this team for the last two years and they are very much ready to step up,” Rohit said.

Jasprit Bumrah's last appearance for Team India was in September 2022. However, recent reports from the Indian Express suggest that his injury status is being kept confidential. It has been revealed that only former India cricketer VVS Laxman is permitted to communicate with Bumrah and the physiotherapists regarding his condition.

