IPL 2023: Livingstone roars at Chepauk as Punjab Kings beat CSK by 4 wickets in yet another thrilling finish

Source: Twitter

Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai in yet another hyper intense last over of the IPL 2023. Batting first MS Dhoni’s side had a good start as both openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, added 57 runs in the powerplay and went on until the right-hand batter missed Sikander Raza’s off spin and got Stumped by wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma. Then came Shivam Dube who could not stay longer but played an important cameo of 28 runs in just 17 balls. Moeen Ali did hit a couple of boundaries but got dismissed for 10. Chennai innings slowed down a bit as the Punjab bowler bowled some tight overs in the end. MS Dhoni who came in the last over hit two sixes and helped his team to touch 200 mark. Devon Conway completed his yet another half century and remained not out at 92.