Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IPL 2023: Livingstone roars at Chepauk as Punjab Kings beat CSK by 4 wickets in yet another thrilling finish

Chennai innings slowed down a bit as the Punjab bowler bowled some tight overs in the end. MS Dhoni who came in the last over hit two sixes and helped his team to touch 200 mark.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 08:20 PM IST

IPL 2023: Livingstone roars at Chepauk as Punjab Kings beat CSK by 4 wickets in yet another thrilling finish
Source: Twitter

Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai in yet another hyper intense last over of the IPL 2023. Batting first MS Dhoni’s side had a good start as both openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, added 57 runs in the powerplay and went on until the right-hand batter missed Sikander Raza’s off spin and got Stumped by wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma. Then came Shivam Dube who could not stay longer but played an important cameo of 28 runs in just 17 balls. Moeen Ali did hit a couple of boundaries but got dismissed for 10. Chennai innings slowed down a bit as the Punjab bowler bowled some tight overs in the end. MS Dhoni who came in the last over hit two sixes and helped his team to touch 200 mark. Devon Conway completed his yet another half century and remained not out at 92.

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia enthrall the audience in Ahmedabad
From Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay, Ajay Devgn: Step inside the luxurious private jets of Bollywood stars
From Neena Gupta to Sushmita Sen: Look at Bollywood’s single moms
Streaming This Week: Rocket Boys 2, Vaathi, Kuttey, binge-watch these latest OTT series and movies
Meet Mandira Bedi, India's most popular female sports presenter and host
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 680 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 30
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.