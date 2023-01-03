IPL 2023: Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to rejoin Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket - Reports

Sourav Ganguly to rejoin Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is all set to rejoin Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign as the Capitals' Director of Cricket. News agency PTI confirmed the development, citing IPL sources.

The former Indian skipper had served as an advisor to DC in 2019 before he took over as BCCI president.

Ganguly's tenure lasted just three years, as he paved the way for current supremo Roger Binny. There had been plenty of speculation about Ganguly's future, with many citing he could return as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), but it seems 'Dada' has found a new role with Delhi Capitals.

The veteran who stepped down from the BCCI president's post in October will also oversee all the cricket verticals of the franchise along with the ILT20 team Dubai Capitals and the SA T230 league side Pretoria Capitals.

"Yes, Sourav will be back with Delhi Capitals from this year. The discussions and modalities are over.

"He has worked with the franchise, shares a good comfort level with owners and if he would have worked in IPL, it would have always been with DC," an IPL source tracking developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It is understood that Delhi Capitals' recent auction picks had both head coach Ricky Ponting and Ganguly's footprints.

With inputs from PTI