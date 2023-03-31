Search icon
IPL 2023: Arijit Singh touches MS Dhoni's feet during IPL opening ceremony, picture goes viral

While Rashmika Mandhana and Tamannaah Bhatia also delivered impressive performances during IPL 2023 ceremony, Arijit's unique charm left a lasting impression on the audience.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 11:25 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

In India, cricket is more than just a sport. It's a religion, and the players are treated like gods. This is not an exaggeration. In fact, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar is often referred to as the 'God of Cricket'. His followers even participate in religious rituals to ensure his well-being, good fortune, and protection from the evil eye.

But Tendulkar is not the only cricketer who is worshipped by his fans. MS Dhoni, the former India captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper, is also revered by his followers from all walks of life.

In fact, even renowned singer Arijit Singh couldn't resist the urge to touch Dhoni's feet when he met him during the dazzling opening ceremony of the IPL 2023 this evening.

The image has become a sensation on social media, with numerous individuals proclaiming that Arijit is a true gentleman.

See the viral pic here:

On Friday, Arijit was a distinguished guest at the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was buzzing with excitement as he performed hits such as "Keshriya, Jhume Jo Pathan" and "Deva, Deva". While Rashmika Mandhana and Tamannaah Bhatia also delivered impressive performances, Arijit's unique charm left a lasting impression on the audience.

Talking about the match, Chennai Super Kings put up a mammoth total of 178 on the board, thanks to a spectacular innings of 92 by Ruturaj Gaikwad. The opening batsman smashed 9 sixes and 4 half-centuries, with a strike-rate of 184.00. Captain MS Dhoni also contributed to the total with an unbeaten 14 off 7 balls.

On the bowling front, Mohammed Shami was the star performer for GT, taking 2 wickets in his four-over spell.

