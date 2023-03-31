IPL 2023: Who is Sandeep Warrier, Mumbai Indians' replacement for injured star Jasprit Bumrah?

Sandeep Warrier (Mumbai Indians)

For the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians have replaced Jasprit Bumrah with Sandeep Warrier, as revealed on Friday by the league's organisers. Due to injuries, the team's standout bowler had to be replaced, and Sandeep Warrier stepped in to take his position. Before joining the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Warrier played for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Sandeep Warrier has played 69 List A games and collected 83 wickets overall, including 62 in T20s with a best bowling figures of 3/19. He also has 5 IPL games under his belt.

Who is Sandeep Warrier?

Indian cricketer Sandeep Warrier was born on April 4, 1991. In July of 2021, he played his first game for India's cricket team, against Sri Lanka. He is a right-handed medium-fast bowler who has represented Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and the Mumbai Indians in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League, respectively.

The 31-year-old has only appeared in one Twenty20 International for India, although he has played in over 200 games on the local circuit, including 69 in the Twenty20 format. Throughout all forms, he has 362 career wickets.

The Mumbai Indians have added Warrier to their roster in preparation for their IPL 2023 season opening against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the previous season of the IPL, Warrier played for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Sandeep has played in 68 T20 matches, and during that time he has 62 wickets at an economy rate of 7.20. In T20 games, his highest bowling performance is 3 for 19. The Tamil Nadu native made his debut with the Kolkata Knight Riders this year as a fast bowler.

In five total appearances for KKR during the IPL season, he managed to take two wickets at an economy rate of 7.88. In 2019, he had a best-of-IPL performance of 2/31 against the Punjab Kings.