Watch: Crowd chants ‘Dhoni Dhoni’ as MSD makes his presence felt in IPL 2023 opener against Gujarat Titans

In the first match of the tournament between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, the legendary MS Dhoni made his long-awaited return to the field after a 315-day absence.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 10:16 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

The highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has finally returned to its original format after a four-year hiatus. The tournament kicked off with a spectacular opening ceremony, signaling the start of an exciting season. Fans were thrilled to see the return of the home-away format, which adds an extra layer of excitement to the games.

In the first match of the tournament between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, the legendary MS Dhoni made his long-awaited return to the field after a 315-day absence. The crowd erupted in cheers as he walked onto the pitch, and the veteran cricketer did not disappoint. Despite batting at number 8, Dhoni showed his class and experience, reminding everyone why he is considered one of the greatest players of all time.

The excitement surrounding Dhoni's return was palpable, and it was evident during CSK's practice sessions at Chepauk. Fans chanted his name, eagerly anticipating his comeback. And when he finally took the field during the opener, the atmosphere was electric. Even after Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal, the crowd continued to cheer for their beloved captain.

Watch: 

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad displayed an impressive performance by scoring 92 runs off just 50 balls. Additionally, MS Dhoni contributed a quickfire 14 not out, leading to a total score of 178 for 7 by CSK.

READ| 'Ye toh out of syllabus nikla': Fans go crazy as Ruturaj Gaikwad rips apart Gujarat's bowling attack in IPL 2023 opener

Indulge in luxury: Discover 5 most expensive food items in the world and their shocking prices
Team RRR - Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli - go desi at the Oscars 2023 'champagne carpet'
Mindy Kaling meets 'fabulous' Bollywood Wives Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Soni. See pics
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul channels Urfi Javed with sexy shoot in bizarre bikini made of party decor; see pics
Aadhaar-PAN linking, mutual fund nomination and more: 5 deadlines ending on March 31
