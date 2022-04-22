Headlines

Cricket

IPL 2022: Watch Ishan Kishan's flying catch to dismiss Shivam Dube during MI vs CSK game

During last night's IPL game between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, Ishan Kishan took a stunning catch to dismiss Shivam Dube.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 22, 2022, 10:30 AM IST

During yesterday's game between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni turned back the clock and donned the finisher's role once again as he played a match-winning knock of 28* off 13 balls to help Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 3 wickets.

This loss to Mumbai Indians meant that Rohit Sharma's side has now lost 7 out of 7 IPL games they played this year so far. This unwanted feat has happened for the 1st time in the IPL history that a team has lost its first 7 games.

Mumbai Indians set a modest target of 156 against CSK in this game and they started well with their bowling as they got the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad in the 1st over. Soon CSK lost the wicket of Mitchell Santner who was promoted up the order.

Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa stitched a partnership of 50 runs and then Robin Uthappa gave away his wicket and in came the in-form Shivam Dube to the crease but he was caught-out brilliantly by Ishan Kishan behind the stumps. The MI wicketkeeper took a flying catch off Daniel Sams to send back Dube and help his team get a tighter grip on the game.

In the 13th over of the CSK innings, Sams bowled an in-angler which straightened a bit to kiss Shivam Dube’s outside edge. The ball was going away from Kishan who made a full-stretched dive to his left to complete the catch. Watch the magnificent catch below.

In a see-saw like match, which turned in the favour of Mumbai Indians towards the end, they were right in the game, after their batters underwhelmed, but a stunning inning from Dhoni, who was ably supported by Dwaine Pretorius, helped CSK inflict a seventh consecutive defeat in a row.

