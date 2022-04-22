IPL 2022 DC vs RR: Wankhede Stadium pitch and weather report for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match

Wankhede Stadium Mumbai

Match 34 of the 2022 Tata Indian Premier League will witness Delhi Capitals go head-on against Rajasthan Royals.

READ: DC vs RR Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2022

DC is placed sixth in the points table, winning and losing three each in six matches, while it thumping win over Punjab Kings by nine wickets with 57 balls to spare in its last game. On the other hand, RR is ranked third, having won four from six and lost two, while it won its last game against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs.

In 24 meetings between the two, both are square at 12-12, while in 19 encounters that have taken place in India, Rajasthan Royals leads 11-8. Also, in their two clashes at Wankhede, RR has managed to win both.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals weather forecast

The temperature in Mumbai according to weather.com at night will be 29 degrees Celcius. There are only 3% chances of precipitation and humidity will be 61%. The sky will be generally clear but a bit hazy

READ: IPL 2022: MS Dhoni plays finisher's role again as CSK beat MI by 3 wickets

DC vs RR - Wankhede Stadium Mumbai pitch report

The last match at this venue was played on the previous Saturday between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Batters enjoyed scoring runs in that game and that has been the story of all the matches played at the Wankhede.