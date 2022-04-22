DC vs RR Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2022

DC vs RR dream11 prediction

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will play the 34th match of IPL 2022 on Friday. They both won their previous match and would be looking to continue their winning run. Delhi Capitals won their previous IPL game against Punjab Kings convincingly by 9 wickets and 57 balls to spare whereas Rajasthan Royals won their last match against KKR by 7 runs.

Delhi Capitals is currently placed at the sixth position on the points table of this season of the Tata IPL whereas Rajasthan Royals is currently placed at the third spot on the points table.

The two teams have played 24 matches against each other in the history of IPL so far where both Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals won 12 games each.

Dream11 Prediction – DC vs RR – IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals​ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (c)

Batters: Sanju Samson, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Simron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal (vc), Shardul Thakur, Prasiddh Krishna

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra

DC vs RR My Dream11 Playing XI

Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Simron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal (vc), Shardul Thakur, Prasiddh Krishna

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Friday, April 22, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.