IPL 2022: MS Dhoni plays finisher's role again as CSK beat MI by 3 wickets

MS Dhoni played a match-winning knock of 28* off 13 balls to help Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 3 wickets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 22, 2022, 12:16 AM IST

MS Dhoni turned back the clock and donned the finisher's role once again as he played a match-winning knock of 28* off 13 balls to help Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 3 wickets. Rohit Sharma's Mumbai have now lost seven games in a row, and their season looks all but over. 

In a see-saw like match, which turned in the favour of Mumbai Indians towards the end, they were right in the game, after their batters underwhelmed, but a stunning inning from Dhoni, who was ably supported by Dwaine Pretorius, helped CSK inflict a seventh consecutive defeat in a row. 

Earlier in the match, CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and he asked MI to bat first. The five-time champs suffered a batting collapse of sorts as they lost openers Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma on ducks in the first over itself, and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. 

Young Tilak Varma remained unbeaten at 51 after 43 balls, and a late flurry from Jaydev Unadkat (19 off 9 balls) helped Mumbai rack up a total of 155/7 after 20 overs. 

For CSK, Mukesh Choudhary was the pick of the bowlers as his spell of 19/3 sent shockwaves down the Mumbai batting lineup. 

In reply, Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK also got off to a shaky start, and they also lost wickets at regular intervals but were still in the game right down to the final ball, thanks to a late flurry from MS Dhoni, who was ably supported by Dwaine Pretorius (22 off 14). 

For Mumbai, Daniel Sams picked up 4 wickets but was a tad bit expensive giving away 40 runs in his spell, while Jaydev Unadkat picked up two wickets but he failed to defend the 17 runs required in the last over. 

