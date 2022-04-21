IPL 2022: MS Dhoni plays finisher's role again as CSK beat MI by 3 wickets

MS Dhoni gave the finish touch on CSK's 3-wicket win over MI

MS Dhoni turned back the clock and donned the finisher's role once again as he played a match-winning knock of 28* off 13 balls to help Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 3 wickets. Rohit Sharma's Mumbai have now lost seven games in a row, and their season looks all but over.

In a see-saw like match, which turned in the favour of Mumbai Indians towards the end, they were right in the game, after their batters underwhelmed, but a stunning inning from Dhoni, who was ably supported by Dwaine Pretorius, helped CSK inflict a seventh consecutive defeat in a row.

Earlier in the match, CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and he asked MI to bat first. The five-time champs suffered a batting collapse of sorts as they lost openers Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma on ducks in the first over itself, and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

READ| MI vs CSK: MS Dhoni sets up field for Kieron Pollard's wicket, netizens call him 'mastermind'

Young Tilak Varma remained unbeaten at 51 after 43 balls, and a late flurry from Jaydev Unadkat (19 off 9 balls) helped Mumbai rack up a total of 155/7 after 20 overs.

For CSK, Mukesh Choudhary was the pick of the bowlers as his spell of 19/3 sent shockwaves down the Mumbai batting lineup.

Mukesh Choudhary is adjudged Player of the Match for his three wickets in the powerplay as @ChennaiIPL win by 3 wickets.



Scorecard - https://t.co/d7i5zY6cO2 #MIvCSK #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/qStyLNcY9I — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2022

In reply, Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK also got off to a shaky start, and they also lost wickets at regular intervals but were still in the game right down to the final ball, thanks to a late flurry from MS Dhoni, who was ably supported by Dwaine Pretorius (22 off 14).

READ| IPL 2022: CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja bows down to MS Dhoni after match-winning knock, video viral

For Mumbai, Daniel Sams picked up 4 wickets but was a tad bit expensive giving away 40 runs in his spell, while Jaydev Unadkat picked up two wickets but he failed to defend the 17 runs required in the last over.