DC vs RR IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals in India

When and Where to watch RR vs DC

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will look forward to continuing their winning momentum as they lock horns in the match 34of the IPL at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

This game was earlier scheduled to take place in MCA Stadium, Pune but the Covid-19 scare at the Delhi Capital's camp forced BCCI to shift this game to the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai as a precautionary measure.

Rajasthan Royals will be riding high from the win during their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders and will again hope that Jos Buttler continues his good form with the bat whereas Delhi Capitals will be high on confidence after their win against Punjab Kings by 9 wickets and 57 balls to spare.

Here is all you need to know about Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals start? The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals will be played on April 22 (Friday) at 07:30 PM IST. Where will the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals take place? The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals will be held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals in India? The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals will be aired on Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals in India? The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. READ: DC vs RR Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match in Full Squads

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, James Neesham, Navdeep Saini, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Karun Nair, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal