IPL 2022: Wasim Jaffer's hilarious tweet as girl proposes partner during match, says 'If he can stay loyal to RCB..'

Wasim Jaffer offered a hilarious take on girl proposing her partner during RCB vs CSK match

During the RCB vs CSK match, at the MCA Stadium in Pune, on Wednesday, a couple found their love as a female fan was captured on camera, proposing to her boyfriend. Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer, who is renowned for sharing hilarious memes on Twitter, offered yet another witty take on the proposal.

Jaffer opined that the boy, who was wearing an RCB jersey, must surely be loyal since he has been supporting Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who have yet to get their hands on the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy so far.

Wasim Jaffer thus lauded the female fan for her good choice.

Sharing a picture of the female fan proposing to her partner in the stands during the RCB vs CSK match, Jaffer wrote, "Smart girl proposing an RCB fan. If he can stay loyal to RCB, he can definitely stay loyal to his partner, Well done and a good day to propose."

Smart girl proposing an RCB fan. If he can stay loyal to RCB, he can definitely stay loyal to his partner Well done and a good day to propose #RCBvCSK #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/e4p4uTUaji May 4, 2022

Indeed as Jaffer pointed out, it was a good day for RCB fans as their franchise won after three defeats on the trot, and moved into the top four of IPL standings.

CSK meanwhile, lost by 13 runs, and are now on the verge of missing out on a playoffs spot, with four games remaining they can only reach a maximum of 14 points, which might not be enough to keep them afloat.