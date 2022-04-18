IPL 2022: KKR won the toss and opted to bowl first, RR makes 3 changes

Shreyas Iyer, the skipper of KKR has won the toss in match 30 of the IPL against Rajasthan Royals

In match 30 of the IPL between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, KKR's skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and has opted to bowl first.

Kolkata Knight Riders made 1 change o their playing XI as they brought in Shivam Mavi in place of Aman Khan whereas Trent Boult, Karun Nair, and Obed McCoy comes into RR's playing XI in place of Van der Dussen, Kuldeep Sen, and James Neesham.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson(w), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal