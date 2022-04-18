Headlines

Rajkummar Rao opens up about Guns & Gulaabs being compared with Gangs of Wasseypur | Exclusive

Shah Rukh Khan credits wife Gauri Khan for Suhana Khan’s upbringing: ‘You have done so well but…’

This web series' trailer is most watched in India with 76 million views; it's not Mirzapur, The Family Man, Sacred Games

Why is Taj Mahal trending on Twitter and how is it related to ICC World Cup?

Sri Lankan cricketer Pathirana lauds MS Dhoni's mentorship and fitness at 42

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

IPL 2022: KKR won the toss and opted to bowl first, RR makes 3 changes

Shreyas Iyer, the skipper of KKR has won the toss in match 30 of the IPL against Rajasthan Royals

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 18, 2022, 07:53 PM IST

In match 30 of the IPL between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, KKR's skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and has opted to bowl first.

READ: Kevin Pietersen tweets in Hindi, says IPL provides 'best hospitality in the world'

Kolkata Knight Riders made 1 change o their playing XI as they brought in Shivam Mavi in place of Aman Khan whereas Trent Boult, Karun Nair, and Obed McCoy comes into RR's playing XI in place of Van der Dussen, Kuldeep Sen, and James Neesham.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson(w), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Rajasthan RoyalsJos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

