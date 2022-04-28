IPL 2022 DC vs KKR: Wankhede Stadium pitch and weather report for Delhi Capitals vs vs Kolkata Knight Riders match

Wankhede Stadium

Match 41 of the IPL will be played between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. This game will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Both the teams have already played one game against each other during this year's IPL which Delhi Capitals went on to win by a big margin of 44 runs.

Forner KKR player, who is now part of the Delhi Capitals squad was named 'Man of the match' during the previous encounter between the two teams.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders weather forecast

Conditions have been hot and humid for cricket in Mumbai. The temperatures have been around 35-40 degrees and will remain the same. Dew is also expected to play a part in the contest.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

The Wankhede Stadium pitch in Mumbai has always been good for batting, but there is also an even bounce on the track. There will be a massive dew factor and both teams would want to bowl first after winning the toss.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders probable Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy