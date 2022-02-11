IPL 2022 mega auction: When and where to watch biggest IPL auction in history?

Headlines

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final: What happens if the match gets washed out due to rain?

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh begin filming for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again: 'Hum apni jaan laga denge'

Himachal Pradesh govt to provide free LPG kits, ration to residents affected by heavy rain

BJP to launch 'Sewa Pakhwara' tomorrow as PM Modi turns 73

Kangana Ranaut calls herself ‘Batman’ after Anurag Kashyap, Hansal Mehta praise her: ‘Yeh baat pe sab agree…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final: What happens if the match gets washed out due to rain?

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh begin filming for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again: 'Hum apni jaan laga denge'

Himachal Pradesh govt to provide free LPG kits, ration to residents affected by heavy rain

AI imagines Bollywood stars as Scooby Doo characters

Diabetes: 10 Ayurvedic herbs to lower blood sugar levels

10 Formidable beasts that can defeat lion in battle

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Nipah virus scare intensifies; schools shut, government on alert, ICMR to work on vaccine | Top points

India, Canada hit pause on FTA talks amid sour relations between the countries after Trudeau's visit

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Mesmerising First look Of Lalbaugcha Raja Unveiled In Mumbai

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh begin filming for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again: 'Hum apni jaan laga denge'

Kangana Ranaut calls herself ‘Batman’ after Anurag Kashyap, Hansal Mehta praise her: ‘Yeh baat pe sab agree…’

Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer crosses Rs 700 crore worldwide, overtakes Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2022 mega auction: When and where to watch biggest IPL auction in history?

Here is the ultimate guide to IPL 2022 mega auction, how many players will go under the hammers, how much money IPL teams can spend and much more.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 11, 2022, 07:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In less than 24 hours, the biggest T20 league in the world will witness 10 teams, going hammer and tongs in the biggest Indian Premier League (IPL) auction till date. With two new franchises, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants joining the action, the cash-rich league will become a 74 match affair, which will go on for a majority of two months. 

Before that, however, all the 10 franchises will square off in the IPL 2022 mega auction, which will feature a total of 590 players, of which 370 are Indians and 220 overseas. 

David Warner, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Quinton de Kock are just some biggest names in world cricket, and they will be up for grabs as marquee players, who will go under the hammer first when the IPL auction kicks off tomorrow. 

Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction though, we bring to you the ultimate IPL auction guide - when and how to watch the auction, how much purse each team has, which players IPL franchises have retained and much more!

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction:

 

When will the IPL 2022 mega auction take place? 

The IPL 2022 mega auction will take place on February 12 and 13 (Saturday and Sunday).

 

Where will the IPL 2022 mega auction take place? 

The IPL 2022 mega auction will take place in Bengaluru.

 

Where can fans watch the IPL 2022 mega auction LIVE?

The live streaming of the IPL 2022 mega auction will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. 

 

What time will the IPL 2022 mega auction begin in IST?

According to reports, the IPL 2022 mega auction will begin from 12 PM onwards. 

 

How many players will go under the hammer in IPL 2022 mega auction?

A total of 590 players will be auctioned at the IPL 2022 mega auction of which 370 are Indians and 220 overseas.

 

How much purse value is remaining for each of the 10 IPL teams?

Chennai Super Kings: Rs 42 crores

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs 57 crores

Mumbai Indians: Rs 48 crores

Punjab Kings: Rs 72 crores

Delhi Capitals: Rs 47.5 crores

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 48 crores

Rajasthan Royals: Rs 62 crores

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 68 crores

Lucknow Super Giants: Rs 58 crores

Gujarat Titans: Rs 52 crores

Here is the list of players all 10 IPL teams have retained ahead of the mega auction:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK):

Ravindra Jadeja (16 cr)

MS Dhoni (12 cr)

Moeen Ali (8 cr)

Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 cr)

 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Andre Russell (12 cr, 16 cr to be deducted from purse)

Varun Chakravarthy (8 cr, 12 cr to be deducted from purse)

Venkatesh Iyer (8 cr)

Sunil Narine (6 cr)

 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Kane Williamson (14 cr)

Abdul Samad (4 cr)

Umran Malik (4 cr)

 

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Rohit Sharma (16 cr)

Jasprit Bumrah (12 cr)

Suryakumar Yadav(8 cr)

Kieron Pollard (6 cr)

 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Virat Kohli (15 cr)

Glenn Maxwell (11 cr)

Mohammed Siraj (7 cr)

 

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Rishabh Pant (16 cr)

Axar Patel (9 cr, 12 cr to be deducted from purse)

Prithvi Shaw (7.5 cr, 8 cr to be deducted from purse)

Anrich Nortje (6.5 cr)

 

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Sanju Samson (14 cr)

Jos Buttler (10 cr)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 cr)

 

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Mayank Agarwal (12 cr, 14 cr to be deducted from purse)

Arshdeep Singh (4 cr)

 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

KL Rahul (Rs 17 cr)

Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.2 cr)

Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 cr)

 

Gujarat Giants

Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 cr)

Rashid Khan (Rs 15 cr)

Shubman Gill (Rs 8 cr)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

    Gadar 2: Makers of Sunny Deol-starrer offer tickets at slashed price of Rs 150 from this date

    Meet Tamil Nadu's richest woman; self-made IITian's net worth is Rs 32800 crore

    Watch: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav buys a luxurious house in Dubai worth Rs 8 crore

    Shekhar Suman claims he rejected this role in Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas: 'Woh ek malaal...'

    Viral video: Pakistani girl's electrifying dance to 'Jhalla Wallah' at her sister's wedding impresses internet

    MORE

    सर्वाधिक देखे गए

    Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

    Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

    In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

    Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    MORE

    पसंदीदा वीडियो

    MORE

    डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE