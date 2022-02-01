Shreyas Iyer to Shikhar Dhawan: Top 10 marquee players for IPL 2022 mega auction

With the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction inching closer with each passing day, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a full list of 590 players who will be going under the hammer at the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction.

The BCCI also named a further 10 players, who they have identified as 'marquee' players for the upcoming two-day extravaganza to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. The list includes four Indian players, namely Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer.

As many as six overseas players have been included in the 'marquee' list, with players such as David Warner, Kagiso Rabada, Faf du Plessis, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock and Tren Boult also featuring on the elusive list.





A bidding war on the cards

Here are the 10 Marquee Players at the 2022 #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/lOF1hBCp8o February 1, 2022

Among the 590 players, 28 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 belong to Associate Nations. The BCCI further informed that as many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in the highest bracket price of INR 2 crores.

20 players have kept themselves on the reserve price of INR 1.5 crores, while the price bracket of INR 1 crores will feature a further 34 players.

This year's mega auction will also see plenty of big hitters of the past miss out owing to multiple reasons. The likes of Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes and Mitchell Starc are some of the most renowned players who will be taking no part in the upcoming IPL edition.