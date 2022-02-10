IPL 2022: What is purse value of all IPL franchises ahead of mega auction?

Ahead of the IPL mega auction 2022, here is how much more money each of the 10 franchises can spend in the two-day extravaganza.
IPL 2022 mega auction is just two days away. The buzz is at its peak, and ahead of the two-day extravaganza, IPL franchises might be drawing their plans about which players to splash the cash on. Speaking about cash, do you know how much money each of the 10 IPL franchises can spend in the IPL 2022 mega auction? In this article we will take a look at the purse value of all of the 10 IPL franchises ahead of the mega auction:
1. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
First up the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have a purse value of INR 48 crore heading into the mega auction. They have chosen to retain MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad.
2. Delhi Capitals (DC)
Delhi Capitals (DC) chose to retain Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje as their picks ahead of the IPL mega auction and subsequently, they have a remaining purse value of INR 47.5 crore.
3. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Kolkata Knight Riders, last season's finalists have retained Indian youngsters Varun Chakravarthy, and Venkatesh Iyer alongside West Indies duo Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. Their remaining purse value stands at INR 48 crores.
4. Lucknow Super Giants
Sanjiv Goenka owned RPSG group won the bid for the Lucknow franchise, which they named Lucknow Super Giants. KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi were their top draft picks ahead of the mega auction, wherein their purse value will be INR 59 crore.
5. Mumbai Indians (MI)
The most successful team in IPL history Mumbai Indians will have a purse value of INR 48 crores heading into the IPL auction 2022. Mumbai Indians surely raised a few eyebrows as they chose their four retentions namely: Keiron Pollard, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.
6. Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Having retained just two players, Arshdeep Singh and Mayank Agarwal, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will enter the IPL 2022 mega auction with the highest purse value of INR 72 crore. Their management will have their work cut out to create a team from scratch.
7. Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Rajasthan Royals (RR), winners of the IPL's inaugural season will hope to end their barren run as they enter the IPL 2022 mega auction with a purse value of INR 62 crore. The Royals retained Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler before the auction.
8. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be hoping to break their trophy duck as they aim to build a team capable of mounting a title challenge. Having retained the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Virat Kohli and Glen Maxwell, RCB have a remaining purse value of INR 57 crore.
9. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), twice winners of the IPL will be hoping to add further silverware to their trophy in the upcoming IPL campaign. SRH have retained Kane Williamson, alongside Abdul Samad and Umran Malik, and will have the second-largest purse value of INR 68 crore heading into the IPL auction.
10. Gujarat Titans (GT)
Gujarat Titans, one of the two news IPL franchises making their debut this season will have the purse value of INR 52 crore after they named Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan as their draft picks ahead of the IPL auction 2022.