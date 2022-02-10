Did Rohit Sharma unfollow Virat Kohli on Instagram? Fans on Twitter notice peculiar trend

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, two of the most powerful names in Indian cricket at the moment, but with the big names, comes a big reputation as well. Ever since Virat Kohli stepped down as the T20I skipper after the World Cup in UAE, there have been rumours of an alleged 'rift' in the team.

Virat wanted to continue as the skipper in the other two formats, but he was sacked as the ODI skipper and Rohit was instilled in his place as captain of limited-overs formats.

As is not well between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli reported suggested, however, the duo have always played down any speculation in public. During India's tour of South Africa, Virat held a press conference wherein he stated he fully supports Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid.

They were even seen celebrating together in the first ODI between West Indies and India.

That being said, a cricket fan's recent tweet sparked a massive debate on the micro-blogging website. The user pointed out how Virat Kohli follows Rohit Sharma on Instagram, but Rohit doesn't follow Virat.

Virat Kohli follows Rohit Sharma on IG, but it's not the same from the other side. — tanya (@th3r2pyy) February 8, 2022

Fans of both Rohit and Virat thus flocked to the viral tweet, and there was a massive banter regarding the relationship between Rohit and Virat.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma had unfollowed Virat in 2018 on both Twitter and Instagram and there it sparked a similar debate regarding the rift between them.