Sunil Gavaskar reveals reason why Virat Kohli was sacked as captain, questions Sourav Ganguly

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar has made some shocking revelations regarding the captaincy drama that unfolded on Wednesday after Virat Kohli’s explosive press conference.

Kohli candidly touched up upon various issues, including the manner how he was informed that he won’t captain the ODI side any longer, and also addressed the ongoing speculations about his alleged rift with new ODI captain Rohit Sharma.

One of the most shocking statements from Kohli’s press conference was when he revealed that nobody had asked him to not step down as T20I skipper, which was in complete contrast to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly statement.

Ganguly had claimed that he had personally asked Kohli to not give up the captaincy in T20I format, something which Kohli clearly denied yesterday.

“When I approached BCCI about the T20 captaincy, it was received well by them and I was not told to not leave the T20 captaincy. I was contacted 1.5 hours before selection committee meet. The chief selector discussed the Test team. Before ending the call the selectors told me I won’t be ODI captain and I was fine. There was no prior communication,” said Kohli.

Sunil Gavaskar meanwhile has revealed the real reason why he thinks Virat may have been sacked as the ODI skipper. The former cricketer turned commentator thinks a statement made by Kohli earlier in September could be the reason why he was stripped off of the captain’s role.

"I think you know I also saw the release because it was in a public domain. I think you know the way it was put across, I think it might upset the ones in power. If I remember correctly it said I will continue to lead India in Test and ODIs", said Gavaskar in an interview with India Today.

He further added, "I think that line could have been changed to I would be available to lead India in Test and ODIs".

Gavaskar also questioned BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, seeking clarification on the contradictory statements made by him, and Virat Kohli.

"I think it (Kohli’s comments) actually doesn’t bring the BCCI into the picture. I think it’s the individual who has to be asked where he got the impression he had conveyed such a message to Kohli. So that’s the only thing. Yes, he is the BCCI president and surely he should be asked why there is this discrepancy. He is probably the best person to ask about the discrepancy in what you seem to have to say and what the Indian captain has said,” said Gavaskar.

In the meanwhile, Team India has taken off for South Africa, where they will be playing 3 Test matches and as many ODI matches against the Proteas, starting from December 26.