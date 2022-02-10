'Bhaag kyu nahi raha?': Rohit Sharma yells at Yuzvendra Chahal during 2nd ODI - WATCH video

Rohit Sharma led India overpowered West Indies in the second ODI and they wrapped up the ODI series having taken a 2-0 lead in the series. After the disappointment in South Africa, the Men in Blue bounced back by trouncing West Indies.

While the collective efforts of the team led to India's win, credit must also go to skipper Rohit Sharma as well, for his brilliant captaincy. The way his streak with reviews is going and his proactive field arrangement were definitely missed against the Proteas.

While Rohit is known to be a calming presence on the field, in the second ODI, fans got to see Rohit's fury as he yelled at Yuzvendra Chahal for his lacklustre attitude while fielding.

Thanks to the stump-mics once again, which continue to capture all the action and conversations happening on-field, one of the stump-mics caught Rohit screaming at Chahal.

A video of the incident is now going viral all over social media. Some fans on Twitter even made hilarious memes out of Rohit's rant.

In the video, Rohit was heard saying: "Ek kaam kar, peeche jaa... Kya hua tereko bhaag kyu nahi raha theek see?" (Go backwards... What happened to you, why aren't you running properly?)

Here is the video of Team India skipper Rohit Sharma yelling at Chahal:

Team India defeated West Indies by 44 runs in the second ODI to take an unassailable lead in the series. They will now hope to carry forward the momentum in the third ODI as well, while the T20I series kicks off on February 16.