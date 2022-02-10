How does ICC ODI World Cup Super League table looks like after India's win?

Team India have risen to third place in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup Super League table, on the back of their 44 run win over West Indies. The Men in Blue defeated the Caribbean side on Wednesday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Their latest win has allowed India to break into the top 3 of the World Cup Super League standings. Rohit Sharma's men have won seven of their 11 matches as per the World Cup Super League, while they've lost the remaining four games.

The Men in Blue hence have 69 points in the table so far, to show for their efforts. The ICC ODI Cricket World Cup Super League is a qualifying round for the next World Cup 2023, to be held in India.

Alongside the hosts, 7 top teams will qualify for the World Cup directly.

Currently, ICC ODI World Cup reigning champions England are sitting pretty atop the Super League standings with 9 wins out of 15 games, having 95 points to the good. Bangladesh meanwhile are in second place with 12 games played, and eight wins to their credit. The Bangla Tigers have 80 points.

Ireland are in fourth place with 68 points, while they're followed by Sri Lanka who have racked up 62 points.

Afghanistan are in sixth place, level on points with Australia on 60 points each, while West Indies have dropped to eighth place after their latest setback versus India. The Caribbean side have 50 points.

Pakistan and South Africa complete the top 10 with 40 and 39 points respectively. Zimbabwe and New Zealand have 35 and 30 points each, while Netherlands complete the standings with 25 points.