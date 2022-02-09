'RS in DRS is for Rohit Sharma': Twitterati laud Indian skipper for successful reviews

At this point in time, it seems Rohit Sharma can do wrong, whatever decision Sharma takes proves to be right. We are not saying this, in fact, netizens on Twitter are lauding the Indian skipper for his astute judgements.

In the previous game, Team India successfully overturned three reviews thanks to accurate judgements from the 34-year-old. In the second ODI as well, Rohit took yet another review and despite the fact that the on-field umpire thought otherwise, the third-umpire sided with Rohit and his recent run with reviews continued.

Fans on Twitter were also impressed with Rohit's decision making, as he decided to take a review when Prasidh Krishna's short-pitched delivery took a nick off Darren Bravo's bat.

While the Indian players were in confusion about the review, Rohit Sharma, in deliberation with his teammates decided to go upstairs. The replays hence showed the ball had indeed deflected off the bat, keeping Rohit's incredible run with reviews going.

Some fans on Twitter, even compared Rohit Sharma to MS Dhoni, for his decision making. Others joked that the 'RS in DRS actually stood for Rohit Sharma'.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Rohit Sharma's decision making on reviews:

Rohit Sharma showing MSD kind of judgment in going for (or not) DRS! February 9, 2022

4 successful reviews in a row for Rohit Sharma in the series. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 9, 2022

DRS = Depends on Rohit Sharma! @ImRo45 — Jyran (@Jyran45) February 9, 2022