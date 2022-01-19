IND vs SA: Know why the ongoing ODI series is not part of the ODI Super League

India and South Africa's ongoing three-match ODI series is not a part of the ODI Super League. The Men in Blue are playing their 1st ODI against the Proteas in Paarl. However, this series will not count in the ODI Suoer League, which will determine qualification to the 2023 ODI World Cup.

In the period leading up to the 2023 World Cup, a selective lot of series of every team will be counted within the ODI Super League as per ICC. The ODI Super League features a total of 13 teams, 12 full-time members and the Netherlands as well.

As part of the Super League, each participating team will play 8 series, 4 home and 4 away, only these series will constitute the ODI Super League.

"If teams play three series, all do not count towards that. In some cases, they may play four or five matches in a series, but only three pre-decided matches will count for the Super League points," as per ICC.

Team India's abandoned ODI series versus South Africa in March last year as part of the Super League and the same will be rescheduled later. The Men in Blue have played 9 matches as per their Super League schedule, three games each against Australia and Sri Lanka on the road, while three games against England at home.

When West Indies come to tour India next month, that particular series will be included in the Super League, however, the ongoing ODI series and the series against England scheduled in July later this year will not be counted.

For the unversed, each team will get 10 points for a win, however, a tie will result in 5 points. Moreover, this is going to be the first and last edition of the ODI Super League as it will be scrapped after the 2023 World Cup.