IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Team India defeat West Indies by 44 runs, take unassailable 2-0 lead in series

Rohit Sharma led India defeated West Indies by 44 runs in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Team India have bounced back from their dissapointing tour of South Africa. Rohit Sharma returned to full-fitness and led his side to a fabulous win in the ODI series against West Indies. The Men in Blue defeated the visitors by 44 runs to win the second ODI, thereby taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

West Indies had restricted India to a total of 237 runs earlier in the day, but in reply, they failed to chase down the total, as Prasidh Krishna starred for India and picked up four wickets to lead his side to victory.

The Caribbean side made a roaring comeback to the series, their bowlers picked up consecutive wickets and it seemed as if the West Indies would pull away with the win.

Prasidh Krishna however had other ideas as he scalped four wickets, and was ably supported by his fellow Indian bowlers, all of whom picked up at least a wicket each.

Nicholas Pooran's team came out to bat chasing a total of 238, but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals, which, combined with the effectiveness of the Indian team helped the home side register their first series win of 2022.

Skipper Rohit Sharma has now won his first ODI series since being named permanent skipper of the team.

Sharmarh Brooks top-scored for West Indies with a 44 run knock in 64 balls.

Despite the fact that the opening batsmen underwhelmed for the visitors yet again, the middle order tried to steady the ship. Brooks was ably supported by Akeal Hosein and towards the end, Odean Smith and Alzarri Joseph's even seemed to pull off a late rescue.

Smith struck a few big hits across the park, but in the end, they couldn't take the West Indies across the line. Credit to India however for showing strength and character.

Krishna was rewarded with the 'Man of the Match' award for his magnificent spell of 12/4.