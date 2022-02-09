IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Team India defeat West Indies by 44 runs, take unassailable 2-0 lead in series

Headlines

IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh Super 4 clash

DNA TV Show: Jammu-Kashmir encounter exposes Pakistan’s hidden terrorism conspiracy

Ashwin praises KL Rahul's remarkable comeback and middle-order mastery in Asia Cup 2023

‘The responsibility does not lie on my shoulder': Shakib Al Hasan ahead of Super 4 clash against India

Jawan actress Nayanthara launches new skincare line 9SKIN

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ashwin praises KL Rahul's remarkable comeback and middle-order mastery in Asia Cup 2023

‘The responsibility does not lie on my shoulder': Shakib Al Hasan ahead of Super 4 clash against India

Jawan actress Nayanthara launches new skincare line 9SKIN

8 most expensive television shows 

10 gluten-free foods to add in your diet

6 times Tamannaah Bhatia left her fans mesmerised with viral photos

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Former India star makes bold prediction about Virat Kohli ahead of Australia series | Asia Cup 2023

'Bambai Meri Jaan': Father-son conflict focus of Amazon Prime's Indian crime show

Record Alert! Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma become fastest pair to complete 5000 ODI runs | Asia Cup 2023

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom trailer: Jason Momoa battles Black Manta, Amber Heard gets blink-and-you-miss-it appearance

Deepika Padukone calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘lucky charm’, opens up on her equation with him: ‘I am one of the few people he…’

Bigg Boss 17 promo: Salman Khan announces new season of reality show, hints about theme in different looks- Watch

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Team India defeat West Indies by 44 runs, take unassailable 2-0 lead in series

Rohit Sharma led India defeated West Indies by 44 runs in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 09, 2022, 09:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Team India have bounced back from their dissapointing tour of South Africa. Rohit Sharma returned to full-fitness and led his side to a fabulous win in the ODI series against West Indies. The Men in Blue defeated the visitors by 44 runs to win the second ODI, thereby taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. 

West Indies had restricted India to a total of 237 runs earlier in the day, but in reply, they failed to chase down the total, as Prasidh Krishna starred for India and picked up four wickets to lead his side to victory. 

The Caribbean side made a roaring comeback to the series, their bowlers picked up consecutive wickets and it seemed as if the West Indies would pull away with the win. 

Prasidh Krishna however had other ideas as he scalped four wickets, and was ably supported by his fellow Indian bowlers, all of whom picked up at least a wicket each. 

Nicholas Pooran's team came out to bat chasing a total of 238, but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals, which, combined with the effectiveness of the Indian team helped the home side register their first series win of 2022. 

Skipper Rohit Sharma has now won his first ODI series since being named permanent skipper of the team.

Sharmarh Brooks top-scored for West Indies with a 44 run knock in 64 balls.

Despite the fact that the opening batsmen underwhelmed for the visitors yet again, the middle order tried to steady the ship. Brooks was ably supported by Akeal Hosein and towards the end, Odean Smith and Alzarri Joseph's even seemed to pull off a late rescue. 

Smith struck a few big hits across the park, but in the end, they couldn't take the West Indies across the line. Credit to India however for showing strength and character. 

Krishna was rewarded with the 'Man of the Match' award for his magnificent spell of 12/4. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Asia Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer rejoins Team India in practice ahead of Bangladesh showdown

    INDIA alliance releases ‘boycott list’ of news anchors from leading TV channels; BJP hits back

    India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey praises the abundance of four fully fit fast bowlers ahead of World Cup

    Asia Cup 2023: Why Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah not playing in Super 4 match vs Sri Lanka?

    Gurugram doctors remove 1.9 kgs massive tumour from 17-year-old patient

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

    Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

    Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

    Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

    Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE