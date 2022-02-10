3 players who proved to be the difference during India's win over West Indies

Players such as Rohit Sharma returned to help India bounce back from the drubbing against South Africa, as they conquered West Indies at home.
After suffering five consecutive defeats at the hands of South Africa, team India responded in an impressive fashion to defeat West Indies in the ODI series. The second ODI win on Wednesday means the Men in Blue now have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. While the upcoming T20I series will be even tougher for India due to the Caribbean side's prowess in the shorter format, Rohit Sharma's men deserve due credit for outsmarting their opponents in all departments. Here are the top 3 players who proved to be the difference as India overcame the West Indies challenge:
1. Rohit Sharma
Undoubtedly, one of the biggest positives for India heading into the West Indies series was the return of Rohit Sharma. The Men in Blue sorely missed his batting prowess against South Africa. Making his return from injury, the 34-year-old struck a fine fifty in the first ODI versus West Indies, and his captaincy decisions, combined with his success with reviews highlight just how important Rohit Sharms is, for the Indian team.
2. Prasidh Krishna
Despite the fact that the management decided to give rest to senior pacers like Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna did not let his country down and has made a strong case for himself going forward. Two wickets in the first ODI was followed up by a starring Man of the Match performance from Krishna as he raked in four scalps to stun the West Indies batsmen. He will definitely be one to watch out for in India's upcoming games.
3. Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav is slowly but silently making a case for himself to be regularly included in the team. He played a decent knock of 34* in 36 deliveries in the first ODI, and top-scored for India in the second game, with another statement innings of 64 runs in 83 deliveries. With India's middle-order batsmen continuing to underwhelm, Yadav could be one of the bright sparks to provide strength to the shaky spine.