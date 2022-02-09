IPL 2022: Ahmedabad IPL franchise officially REVEALS its name - Details inside

After a long wait, the Ahmedabad Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise have officially revealed their name. The franchise will be called Gujarat Titans as confirmed by skipper Hardik Pandya on Star Sports.

Ahead of Team India's second ODI against West Indies, skipper Hardik Pandya confirmed the name of his IPL franchise 'Gujarat Titans', while adding that he was ecstatic to be leading his home IPL franchise.

Gujarat Titans will be the name of the IPL based franchise from Ahmedabad. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 9, 2022

Speaking on Star Sports, Hardik stated, "It is a pretty amazing feeling to be honest, Loved the name. Shows our characters. It means a lot to me. When I see the happiness, you know my family, they stay in Gujarat and the kind of pride I see in their eyes, that means a lot. Great opportunity for me as well. This is going to be a learning curve for me."

Ahead of the upcoming IPL mega auction 2022, Hardik Pandya was roped in by Gujarat Titans as their skipper, and the leading pick for INR 15 crores. The other two players who will join Hardik at the Ahmedabad IPL franchise will be Rashid Khan (INR 12 crore) and Shubman Gill (INR 8 crore).

Earlier, the CVC Capitals group had acquired the rights for the Ahmedabad IPL franchise, for a whopping INR 5625 crore bid. Meanwhile, on the other hand, they will be joined by 'Lucknow Super Giants' as the two new debutant franchises in the upcoming IPL season.

Speaking about the Gujarat Giants further, they have roped in former Indian bowler Ashish Nehra as their head coach, while ex-England player Vikram Solanki has been appointed as director of cricket.

Moreover, team India's head coach of the 2011 ODI World Cup Gary Kirsten will join Gujarat Titans in the capacity of a mentor and batting coach.