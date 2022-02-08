IPL 2022: From Tennis to shooting, CSK 'Thala' MS Dhoni passes time ahead of mega auction - WATCH

Just a few days away an action-packed Indian Premier League (IPL) mega-auction is all set to take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. While 10 franchises are brainstorming for the D-day, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is relaxing and enjoying his time playing different sports ahead of the auction.

Dhoni is busy trying his hands at different sports be it tennis, badminton or even shooting. His tennis partner Sumeet Kumar Bajaj shared photos of the 'Thala' playing tennis in Ranchi.

Dhoni, who was in Chennai last week to prepare for the auction is back in his hometown and enjoying a couple of sets of tennis. The CSK legend can be seen wearing a Black T-Shirt and green coloured pants sporting white sneakers.

WATCH:

The 40-year-old was even spotted on the shooting range and timing for a few shots. He is seen wearing a light blue jersey which looks more like the old Indian jersey.

WATCH:

Will Dhoni attend IPL Auction in Bengaluru?

Surely this question will be in everyone's mind and him being part of the discussions in Chennai for two days just increased the curiosity.

However, according to CSK team management, Dhoni is likely to be present at the auction, but the final decision will be taken by the captain, InsideSport reported.

The Chennai-based franchise has retained Dhoni (12 Cr) along with Ravindra Jadeja (16 Cr), Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 Cr) and Moeen Ali (8 Cr). The team has already spent 42 Crore and are left with 48 Crore for getting in 21 more players at the IPL Auctions.

Some of Dhoni's older teammates like Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar will be present at the auction table.