IPL 2022: KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants unveil their logo

The Indian Premier League's (IPL) new franchise Lucknow, who recently announced their name - Lucknow Super Giants - have now unveiled their team's logo. The KL Rahul-led side had earlier taken to Twitter and posted a video showcasing various logos. However, now the logo they have talked about soaring to new heights.

They captioned the video on Twitter, "Soaring towards greatness. Lucknow Super Giants is all set to stretch its wings. Prepare for greatness!". The wings represent the Indian flag with a bat and ball in the centre.

As for the new franchise, it is owned by RPSG Group, and they had decided to take public opinions from its fans the name of the team was then shared by owner Sanjiv Goenka in a video message.

"Thank you so much for your overwhelming response to the 'Naam banao naam kamao' contest. Lakhs and lakhs of people responded, based on that we are very happy to choose the name for the Lucknow IPL team," Goenka said in his message while revealing the team name.

"And the name that we have chosen based on your recommendations is Lucknow Super Giants. Thank you so much for your response and love and continue to give us your blessings in the future as well."

The franchise was purchased by the RPSG group for an amount of Rs 7090 Crores and they went on to sign KL Rahul for Rs 17 crore and name him the skipper, Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for Rs 9.2 crore and uncapped leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi for Rs 4 crore.

All the franchises will be battling it out at the mega auction scheduled in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. The BCCI is set to conduct the 2022 edition from the last week of March to end of May.