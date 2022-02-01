IPL 2022 mega auction: 5 probable captaincy picks who could go for big money

With the IPL 2022 mega auction inching closer, these 5 players will be in-demand, because of their captaincy credentials.
The upcoming mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season will give franchises a chance to reshape their squads and build from scratch. That being said, while many teams like Mumbai Indians (MI) retained their skippers, others like the Lucknow Super Giants roped in the likes of KL Rahul to lead. There are still many teams that will be looking for players who have captaincy credentials as well. In this article, we will take a look at the top 5 players who could go for big money owing to their leadership abilities:
1. Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer could well and truly spark bidding wars at the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction on February 12,13. Under his captaincy, Delhi Capitals (DC) reached the final of IPL for the first time, and he's also a decent middle-order batsman. An Indian player who is still young has a lot of potential, having 3 three years' worth of captaincy experience in the IPL, Shreyas Iyer would be a man in demand in the auction.
2. Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan, on the back of his recent blockbuster performances against South Africa, and his previous IPL record makes another attractive pick for potential suitors. No other player has scored more runs than Shikhar Dhawan for Team India since 2020 and as a batsman in the IPL, his track record is phenomenal. In 192 IPL matches, the southpaw from Delhi has 5784 runs to his name, and teams will definitely be looking at him in the upcoming mega auction.
3. Ishan Kishan
Despite his batting versatility and his ability to play big knocks fearlessly, Mumbai Indians' raised a few eyebrows when they chose not to retain Ishan Kishan. The 23-year-old has age on his side, he can bat in the middle order as well as open the innings, and Kishan is a wicket-keeper as well. Honestly, we wouldn't be surprised if ends up becoming the most sought after player in the two-day extravaganza later this month.
4. David Warner
Australian opener David Warner led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to the IPL title in 2016, and on three occasions, he's finished as the league's top run-scorer. With his swashbuckling batting and leadership abilities, David Warner would be a great bet for IPL franchises on the lookout for a new skipper.
5. Jason Holder
With the upcoming IPL mega auction drawing close, Jason Holder chose just the perfect moment to pick up 4 wickets in 4 balls against England recently, highlighting his all-round prowess. With players such as Ben Stokes and Sam Curran unavailable, Holder could be the hottest prospect as a fast-bowling overseas all-rounder. And not to forget that he's led West Indies in international cricket, so he could be a decent bet for one of the IPL teams.