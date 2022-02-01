IPL 2022 mega auction: 5 probable captaincy picks who could go for big money

The upcoming mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season will give franchises a chance to reshape their squads and build from scratch. That being said, while many teams like Mumbai Indians (MI) retained their skippers, others like the Lucknow Super Giants roped in the likes of KL Rahul to lead. There are still many teams that will be looking for players who have captaincy credentials as well. In this article, we will take a look at the top 5 players who could go for big money owing to their leadership abilities: