IPL 2022 mega-auction: Know the players and the base price they have set - Rs 2 crore being maximum

Just THREE weeks! that's how far the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction date is. One of the greatest events in the history of IPL will see as many as 49 players set their base price at the maximum amount of INR 2 crore.
According to the press release, a total of 1,214 players have signed up their names for the 2022 auction. The list includes 270 capped players, 312 uncapped players and 41 players from the associate teams.
Many notable names like West Indies' swashbuckling player Chris Gayle, along with Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Joe Root and Jofra Archer are not present in the list.
A look at the players and what base price they have set for themselves.
1. IPL 2022 Auction: Base price of INR 2 crore
Around 17 Indian players and 32 overseas players are part of the elite list which can force franchises to wage bidding battles for these players.
The list includes former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner and Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins who have registered in the list of 2 crore.
Other players part of the list under the cap of INR 2 crore: Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Suresh Raina, Mitchell Marsh, Adam Zampa, Steven Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Mark Wood, Trent Boult, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada and Dwayne Bravo.
2. IPL 2022 Auction: Base price of INR 1.5 crore
This list has Australia's white-ball skipper Aaron Finch - who was unsold in the IPL 2021 auction.
Other players: Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Chris Lynn, Nathan Lyon, Kane Richardson, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Colin Ingram, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran.
3. IPL 2022 Auction: Base price of INR 1 crore
Australia Test specialist batter Marnus Labuschagne is part of this list along with Big Bash League (BBL) iconic players like Josh Phillippe, D'Arcy Short and Moises Henriques.
Other Players: Piyush Chawla, Kedar Jadhav, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Wriddhiman Saha, Kuldeep Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Mohammad Nabi, James Faulkner, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Andrew Tye, Dan Lawrence, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Ollie Pope, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Aiden Markram, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Wanindu Hasaranga, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford.