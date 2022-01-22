IPL 2022 mega-auction: No Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, but S Sreesanth listed among 1,214 players

After Lucknow and Ahmedabad picked their respective players, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has released the much-awaited list for the mega auction. However, there are some exciting names like Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Chris Gayle who are not part of the same.

Meanwhile, former India regular and Kerala bowler S Sreesanth has got added to the auction list, according to ESPNcricinfo. Indian spinners R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal along with Australian players David Warner and Mitchell Marsh are among 49 cricketers who have reportedly listed themselves in the maximum base price bracket (INR 2 crore) for the auction.

According to the IPL release, a total of 1,214 players have signed up for the auction with 318 overseas players and 896 Indian players involved. "The player's list incorporates 270 capped, 903 uncapped, and 41 Associate players," an IPL release read on Saturday.

The detailed list is as below:

- Capped Indian (61 players)

- Capped International (209 players)

- Associate (41 players)

- Uncapped Indians who were a part of previous IPL seasons (143 players)

- Uncapped International who were a part of previous IPL seasons (6 players)

- Uncapped Indians (692 players)

- Uncapped Internationals (62 players)

The list also sees big names Mitchell Starc, Sam Curran, and Chris Woakes missing. The list will eventually be trimmed more before the two-day IPL Auction once the franchises send back their wishlists.

As far as the auction is concerned, it is slated to take place in Bengaluru on 12 and 13 February.